Manitoba player on Humboldt Broncos survived bus crash: Former billet family

A Winnipeg hockey player on the Humboldt Broncos team has survived a deadly bus crash that claimed the lives of 14 people.

Matthieu Gomercic was on the bus when it was involved in a crash with a semi-truck on Highway 35 in Saskatchewan Friday.

RCMP said the collision happened about 30 kilometres north of Tisdale, near the junction of Highway 335.

READ MORE: 14 dead, 14 injured after Saskatchewan junior hockey team’s bus collides with semi-truck

Police said there were 28 people on the bus at the time of the crash, including the driver. Fourteen people were sent to hospital with a variety of injuries — three of them had injuries that were described as “critical.”

Fourteen people were killed in the crash, including head coach Darcy Haugan.

Gomercic used to play for the Steinbach Pistons where he stayed with Dave and Donna Mikkola. They confirmed to Global News that they talked to Gomercic’s parents who confirmed he survived the crash.

Pistons coach Paul Dyck also coached Gomercic from 2014-16 and was close with Haugan.

“It feels like family. I mean, personally, I was friends with their coach, and I know Darcy did not survive,” Dyck said.

“It’s just hard to put into words how everybody feels. It does bring everybody together. I can think of better ways to bring everybody together. Just a horrible situation.”

Dyck has not yet reached out to Gomercic himself as he recovers in Saskatchewan, and it’s unclear the extent of Gomercic’s injuries, but Dyck shared a sentiment being felt across the country.

“The hockey world is pretty tightly knit. Whether you knew somebody on that team or not, I think everybody’s been impacted by this.”