Suspect wanted after rock with inscription written by Yoko Ono taken from Toronto museum: police

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who officers allege took a rock with an inscription by Yoko Ono from a local museum on Friday.

A police spokesperson told Global News the rock has the words “Love yourself” written on it. Police said the rock has an appraised insurance value of US$17,500 and was taken from the Gardiner Museum after 5:30 p.m.

Police said the woman was last seen walking south of the museum, located on Queen’s Park near Bloor Street West.

According to the museum’s website, it’s hosting a three-part installation by Yoko Ono called The Riverbed.

“YOKO ONO: THE RIVERBED invites visitors to collaborate with the artist, the museum, and each other, participating in the artwork through everyday action and contemplation. YOKO ONO: THE RIVERBED, in a sense, becomes a temporary village — a repository of hopes and dreams for individuals and for the world,” a description on the museum’s website read.

One of the installation parts is called Stone Piece. It “features a pile of river stones that have been honed and shaped by water over time.”

“Ono has inscribed some of the stones with words, such as dream, wish, and remember. Visitors are invited to pick up a stone and hold it, concentrating on the word, and then placing the stone upon the pile of other stones in the center of the room,” the website said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.