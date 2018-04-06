Canada
April 6, 2018 2:29 pm

9 non-profits to move into The Orange Hub announced

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

The Orange Hub is located in Edmonton's west end, pictured here on Sept. 26, 2017.

Kirby Bourne, 630 CHED
A A

The first wave of non-profit organizations moving into The Orange Hub have been announced by the City of Edmonton.

Story continues below

Ground Zero Productions, Gateway Corus, Society for Talent Education, The Nina Haggerty Centre for the Arts, Edmonton Youth Pipe Band, Multicultural Family Resource Society, The Red Road Healing Society, Stony Plain Rd & Area Business Association and Adaptabilities are the first non-profits that will call the former MacEwan University arts and communications campus home.

READ MORE: Not-for-profits in final discussions for former MacEwan west campus space

“We’re pleased at the overwhelming interest from a diverse range of non-profit groups across the city,” Roger Jevne with the city said in a release on Friday. “Each has a rich history of providing arts programming or social support to the community and we’re happy to welcome them to The Orange Hub.”

The tenants were selected through a public tendering process that started before the city took ownership of the building last September.

The second phase of tenant selection is scheduled to start in the early spring. Non-profit groups and businesses who are interested in applying can click here.

READ MORE: In Photos: Tour MacEwan University’s new arts space Allard Hall

The city purchased the land after MacEwan University consolidated its programs at its downtown campus, and has designed the Orange Hub as a centre for the arts, recreation, wellness and learning.

Who are the tenants?

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
AdaptAbilities
City of Edmonton
Edmonton arts
Edmonton arts non-profits in The Orange Hub
Edmonton non-profits
Edmonton Orange Hub
Edmonton Youth Pipe Band
Gateway Corus
Ground Zero Production
MacEwan University
Multicultural Family Resource Society
Society for Talent Education
Stony Plain Rd & Area Business Association
The Nina Haggerty Centre for the Arts
The Orange Hub
The Red Road Healing Society

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News