9 non-profits to move into The Orange Hub announced

The first wave of non-profit organizations moving into The Orange Hub have been announced by the City of Edmonton.

Ground Zero Productions, Gateway Corus, Society for Talent Education, The Nina Haggerty Centre for the Arts, Edmonton Youth Pipe Band, Multicultural Family Resource Society, The Red Road Healing Society, Stony Plain Rd & Area Business Association and Adaptabilities are the first non-profits that will call the former MacEwan University arts and communications campus home.

READ MORE: Not-for-profits in final discussions for former MacEwan west campus space

“We’re pleased at the overwhelming interest from a diverse range of non-profit groups across the city,” Roger Jevne with the city said in a release on Friday. “Each has a rich history of providing arts programming or social support to the community and we’re happy to welcome them to The Orange Hub.”

The tenants were selected through a public tendering process that started before the city took ownership of the building last September.

The second phase of tenant selection is scheduled to start in the early spring. Non-profit groups and businesses who are interested in applying can click here.

READ MORE: In Photos: Tour MacEwan University’s new arts space Allard Hall

The city purchased the land after MacEwan University consolidated its programs at its downtown campus, and has designed the Orange Hub as a centre for the arts, recreation, wellness and learning.

Who are the tenants?