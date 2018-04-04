MacEwan University recovers millions lost in phishing scam

READ MORE: Clark Builders identified as company targeted in $11.8M MacEwan University phishing scam

Speaking with 630 CHED’s Ryan Jespersen, MacEwan media relations advisor David Beharry said they went after the money as soon as they found out it was gone.



“Our internal team, our legal counsel, the fraud units at the bank and law enforcement agencies all came together and we are really thankful for all of their assistance.”



They were able to get $10.92 million back. No one was fired because of the mix-up, but some employees were taken off the job for a time.



“There were three employees that were put on paid suspension, those employees have returned to MacEwan.”



The university has since stepped up processes for changing the information of companies that work for it. Staff are required to verify any changes by phone and by a confirmation email, and a supervisor will review those changes.



It’s also beefed up training around avoiding these types of scams.