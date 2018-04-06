Snoop Dogg catches Winnipeg Jets playoff fever

It looks like the Winnipeg Jets have gained a new fan, Snoop Dogg.

The world-renowned rapper seems to have caught the playoff fever after the NHL shared a video on Twitter Thursday night.

Snoop Dogg is wearing an NHL jersey in the video and referred to himself as “Dogg Cherry.” He is standing in front of a screen playing Jets highlights and the team’s logo.

“Shoutout to Patrick Laine and the Winnipeg Jets for making the playoffs,” Snoop Dogg said in the video, adding, “I heard I was in the playoffs too? Is that true?”

The video ends with the words, “Snoop Dogg coming April 11,” leaving many Jets fans on the edge of their seats, waiting to see what this means.