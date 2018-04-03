Rick Zamperin: The Sedin twins were the perfect pair

It’s the end of an era — and a rare one at that.

On Monday, Vancouver Canucks forwards Henrik and Daniel Sedin announced this season will be their last in the National Hockey League.

Vancouver has just three games remaining on their schedule — Tuesday night at home against Vegas, Thursday night when the Canucks host Arizona, and Game 82 on Saturday in Edmonton.

The 37-year-old twin brothers, who have played all 17 seasons with the Canucks, broke the news in a letter on the team’s website, saying: “This feels right for all of us.”

The Sedin twins have been the face of the franchise since they were drafted second and third overall in 1999, and led the Canucks to within one game of winning the Stanley Cup in the 2010/11 season, but they ended up getting shut out by Conn Smythe trophy winner Tim Thomas and the Boston Bruins in Game 7.

Both players won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s top scorer in back-to-back years, and Henrik also won the Hart Trophy as league MVP.

But because they played on the West Coast, when most games begin at 10 p.m. Eastern Time, their exploits were often overlooked for much of their careers.

But to do what the Sedin twins did — and for as long as they did it — is a pretty cool achievement.

As far as sporting twins go, tennis players Bob and Mike Bryan, former NFLers Ronde and Tiki Barber, and soccer’s Frank and Ronald de Boer were all great matched sets.

But the Sedins were the most perfect pair.