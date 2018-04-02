Canucks ticket prices skyrocket after Sedins’ retirement announcement

What was a largely meaningless game between two teams bound for the NHL lottery has become the hottest ticket in town.

On Monday, Vancouver Canucks forwards Henrik and Daniel Sedin announced this will be their last NHL season, making the team’s home finale on Thursday versus the Arizona Coyotes the last time the twins will take the ice at Rogers Arena.

Following the announcement, ticket prices for Thursday’s game surged on secondary ticket markets.

Last week, tickets for Thursday’s game were being sold on sites like StubHub for less than US$30. On Monday afternoon, the cheapest ticket on StubHub was US$230.

Ticket reseller Vivid Seats say they have seen ticket prices shoot up since the Sedins’ announcement.

The median price for tickets against the Coyotes is now around US$364 for a ticket, the company said.

The cheapest tickets on StubHub for Tuesday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights are US$117.

Thursday’s game will be the Sedins last in Vancouver, but the team will play one final regular season game in Edmonton on Saturday. Tickets for the game at Edmonton’s Rogers Place can be had for US$68 on StubHub.

— With files from The Canadian Press