Testimony in Randy Riley first-degree murder trial set to resume Tuesday

The first-degree murder trial for Randy Desmond Riley is scheduled to resume Tuesday.

Riley, 27, is accused of killing Donald Chad Smith in October 2010. He has plead not guilty and is currently on trial.

Smith was a young father of two and had recently started a job at Panada Pizza in Dartmouth. He was fatally shot while attempting to make a delivery at 15 Joseph Young Street.

On Thursday, Paul Smith told the eight-woman, six-man jury hearing that he and Riley were childhood friends.

He said Riley called him on the night of October 23, 2010 and asked to be picked up. Smith said he met Riley and another man at a residence in Dartmouth and took them to an apartment building, where he testified that Riley got out of the vehicle and went inside.

A short time later, Smith said he saw Riley walking towards the vehicle with a bulge in his pants and a limp. He also said Riley was wearing gloves. Smith told the jury that Riley told him he had to take care of a guy but didn’t elaborate on what that meant.

Smith also said that Riley told him that he and “this guy” had gotten into a fight years before and that the man struck Riley with an object.

Dr. Marnie Wood also took the stand on Thursday. Wood has been a Medical Examiner in the province of Nova Scotia since 2008.

She told the court that her job is to oversee sudden, violent or unexpected deaths. Wood said she went to the scene on Joseph Young Street on the night of October 23, 2010. She also performed the autopsy on Donald Chad Smith the following day.

Wood testified that the victim had a shotgun wound on the right side of his chest, which caused holes in the heart, lungs and liver and resulted in a fatal amount of blood loss.

She estimated that Smith died about a minute after being shot. Wood also told the court that she was unable to determine how far away the shooter would have been standing when they fired the gun.

In total, 22 court days have been set aside to hear the case at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.