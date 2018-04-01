58th annual Draggins Car Show draws thousands to Saskatoon’s Prairieland Park

The 58th annual Draggins Rod and Custom Car Show took over Prairieland Park in Saskatoon this Easter weekend.

Organizers expected 20,000 people to attend the two-day event.

“This is the biggest year in terms of the numbers of cars that we have, and the floor space we needed to put this on,” said Bruno Konecsni, spokesperson for the Draggins Car Club.

More than 230 vehicles were competing for $10,000 in trophies and prize money in various classes and vintages of hot rods, customs, antiques and special-interest vehicles.

“They come from as far as Vancouver to the west, Winnipeg to east and Kentucky to the south,” Bruno Konecsni explained. ” They come from a wide range of places — primarily, of course, because this is a competition.”

Manitoba’s Gord Rempel, participating in the show for the first time, made quite the impression with his custom 1958 Chevrolet Nomad wagon.

“It took 21 years to build this car,” Rempel said.

Rempel took home the Draggins Pick award, chosen by the club’s members.

“I like meeting new people and [seeing their] expressions when they look at the car: ”Wow, look at that wagon!’ It’s pretty cool that way,” Rempel said.

Carson Danku, 15, showcased his two-wheelers at the show.

Danku works on banana-seat bicycles and says he has fixed up more than 100 bikes to make some extra money.

“I restore them, customize them, flip them and sell them,” Danku explained.

“My grandpa has an old car, my mom has a classic truck, and a lot of family friends have classic vehicles, so I’m following in that tradition,” he said.

Draggins Car Show also makes a point of giving back to charity each year, donating $1.75 million to Camp Easter Seal.

“We do want to give back to our community… through our passion,” Konecsni said.