March 30, 2018 2:46 pm
Updated: March 30, 2018 3:10 pm

A senior drove onto a B.C. ferry Thursday night. No one has seen him since

BC Ferries vessel Spirit of Vancouver Island passes between Galiano Island and Mayne Island while traveling from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, B.C., on Friday August 26, 2011.

Darryl Dyck/CP
Delta Police are leading the search for an older man who went missing on a ferry between Victoria and Vancouver on Thursday night.

B.C. Ferries spokeswoman Deborah Marshall said a vehicle was left on deck after the ferry docked, on the 9 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen.

She says video footage shows an “elderly” man driving the car through the ticketing booth at Swartz Bay, but he doesn’t appear in any other footage from the vessel after that.

The man is believed to be from Victoria.

B.C. Ferries contacted the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre and Delta Police, which launched a search.

Delta Police declined to comment on the incident Friday morning.

