Pippa Middleton’s father-in-law under investigation for suspected rape of minor

The father-in-law of Pippa Middleton, whose sister Kate is married to Britain’s Prince William, has been placed under formal investigation over suspected rape of a minor, a court source told Reuters on Friday.

David Matthews, who is the father of Pippa Middleton’s husband James Matthews, was arrested on Tuesday by the Juvenile Protection Brigade (BPM) and formally put under investigation for suspected rape of a minor under his authority, said the source, confirming a report on radio Europe 1.

Paris prosecutors arrested Matthews during a visit to France, but released him and placed him under judicial control, the source said. The source did not say when he was released.

The source said the alleged rape took place in 1998-99. Europe 1 reported that a complaint was filed in 2017.

Reuters could not immediately reach Matthews nor any spokespeople or lawyers for him.

Pippa Middleton married James Matthews last May at a wedding attended by Princes William and Harry, grandsons of Queen Elizabeth.