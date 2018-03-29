TransLink gives double-decker buses the green light

A new way of travel is officially coming to Metro Vancouver.

TransLink announces a request for 32 new double-decker buses has been put forward. This comes following an overwhelmingly positive pilot project.

During the four-month pilot project, the buses ran seven routes through Vancouver, Langley, Surrey, White Rock and Delta. Feedback indicated the double-deckers will be a positive addition to Metro Vancouver’s transportation system.

Over 600 customers who rode the trial fleet have filled out the double-decker survey to date. The main consensus was positive, specifically regarding increase in rider capacity, and the comfort of the vehicles.

The double-deckers can hold twice as many riders as a conventional bus, has panoramic views from the top deck, and a lit staircase with handrails.

On the low level of the bus, screens will be present to indicate vacant seats on the upper deck.

The buses will be fully accessible featuring a low step, flat floor and ramp for boarding.

The project, funded through the Federal Gas Tax, will replace 27 aging Orion buses and add five new expansion vehicles.

The new double-deckers will cost around $1 million per vehicle and will begin arriving mid-2019.