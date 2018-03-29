Toronto police make arrests in shooting death of Nnamdi Ogba

Toronto police say they have arrested multiple suspects in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Nnamdi Ogba.

Police were called to Scarlettwood Court, off of Scarlett Road and south of Lawrence Avenue West, after 11 p.m. on March 16 for reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived and located a man who was unconscious and not breathing. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: ‘He was my pride and joy’: Mother remembers 26-year-old son who was fatally shot in Etobicoke

Police said the victim was walking towards his parked car when he was approached by two men from behind.

VIDEO: Mother remembers son who was fatally shot in Etobicoke

Investigators said the men fired multiple rounds at Ogba before fleeing on foot and escaped in an SUV waiting for them near the Scarlettwood Court community housing complex area.

Earlier this week, police released surveillance video of two suspects wanted in connection with the shooting.

Police said Friday that multiple search warrants were executed north and west of the city, which resulted in the arrests. Authorities said they will provide further information at a press conference at 2 p.m.

Investigators said this week that the victim did not do anything to provoke the attack.

The victim’s relatives told Global News the family moved to Canada from Nigeria over a decade ago and called Brampton home.

Ogba attended Seneca College and became an electrical engineer after graduation. The eldest of five boys, his family said he was “well respected” at home and in the community.

READ MORE: Toronto police release images of 2 men, vehicle wanted in Scarletwood Court homicide

“He didn’t talk much, Nnamdi was quiet, but he had heart. If you needed something, he was there,” his stepfather, Sylva Okezie, told Global News.

In his spare time, his family said Ogba could be found with his fiancée, who he planned to marry this year, or on the field playing soccer.

Anyone with information on the homicide case is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.

MEDIA ADVISORY: @TPSHomicide Detective Jason Shankaran is holding a news conference today at 5230 Finch Avenue West, @TPS23Div, 2pm.

He will provide an update on the arrests made for Homicide #12/2018, Nnamdi Ogba, 26. https://t.co/Qvi0eLp3ub #GO484039 ^CdK — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) March 29, 2018

Update: Toronto Police Homicide investigators have completed a series of search warrants in the North/West section of the city in relation to HOMICIDE #12-2018. Nnamdi Ogba case. Updates to follow.^ec — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) March 29, 2018

—With a file from Jamie Mauracher