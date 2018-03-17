Man shot and killed in west-end Toronto shooting
Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city’s west-end late Friday.
Paramedics and police were called to Scarlettwood Court, off of Scarlett Road and south of Lawrence Avenue West, after 11 p.m. with reports of a shooting.
The man, who hasn’t been identified, died at the scene.
Police said they received reports that two men were seen running away from the scene.
A description of suspects wanted in connection with the shooting hasn’t been released.
The Toronto police homicide squad has taken over the investigation.
Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
