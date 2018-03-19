Toronto police release images of 2 men, vehicle wanted in Scarletwood Court homicide

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help identifying two men and a vehicle involved in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Nnamdi Ogba.

Police were called to Scarlettwood Court, off of Scarlett Road and south of Lawrence Avenue West, after 11 p.m. Friday with reports of a shooting.

Officer arrived and located a man who was unconscious and not breathing. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim was walking towards his parked car when he was approached by two men from behind.

Investigators said the men fired multiple rounds at Ogba before fleeing on foot and escaped in an SUV waiting for them near the Scarlettwood Court community housing complex area. It is believed the vehicle is a newer-model Nissan Rogue.

Police said the victim was employed as an electrical engineer and was visiting his fiancee when he was gunned down.

Investigators said the victim did not do anything to provoke the attack.

Police have released security camera images and video from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.