March 27, 2018 8:30 pm

Darwin Lescano convicted of 2nd-degree murder in his mother’s 2015 death

By Online Journalist  Global News

May 20, 2018: Richmond RCMP are looking for a 38- year- old man in connection with the murder of his mother. John Daly has more on who police are looking for and what neighbours say happened at the home in recent weeks.

A man has been convicted of second-degree murder in connection with the death of his mother in 2015.

Darwin Lescano, who was 38 years old at the time of the death, was convicted on Tuesday, almost three years after he was arrested as a suspect in her killing.

“This was a tragic case and our heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family of Ms. Belisario,” Cpl. Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in a statement.

Family members found 62-year-old Redelma Belisario dead at her home in the 10000-block of Woodhead Road in Richmond on May 19, 2015.

When police arrived on the scene, they searched a van in the driveway that appeared to have its windows smashed out.

Inside, police recovered an axe and deposited it in a bag as forensic evidence.

Neighbours said Lescano had previously been arrested after trying to enter the home.

Lescano’s jury trial in his mother’s death began in B.C. Supreme Court on Feb. 18. His sentencing is expected to come later.

  • With files from Amy Judd and John Daly

Global News