Smoke alarms credited with saving lives in Guelph house fire

The Guelph Fire Department say smoke alarms were instrumental in helping three people escape a burning house near the downtown area Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the house on Hooper Street near York Road at around 2 p.m. and found flames and thick black smoke pouring out of the roof.

READ MORE: Guelph police to hold gun amnesty program in April

Seven University of Guelph students lived in the house and at the time, three of them were inside, including two who were sleeping.

“The smoke alarms actually woke these two individuals up and alerted one other occupant of the home,” said deputy fire chief Steven Goode. “They went upstairs and found an area fully involved.”

“They had to get out so quickly, they couldn’t get their shoes.”

Six units, including 25 firefighters and the incident commander, all responded to the house fire, along with paramedics and Guelph police.

Flames and black smoke could be seen shooting out of the roof when @GuelphFire arrived on scene. [Credit: Julian Murphy] pic.twitter.com/dXjSNJrh1c — Matt Carty (@MattCartyCJOY) March 26, 2018

No one was hurt and damage is pegged at over $200,000, but Goode believes the house will likely be a write-off.

“This fire moved very quickly,” Goode explained.”Because it was in the roof structure and exposed to the wind, it was able to sweep right across.”

READ MORE: Teen injured after shot fired during domestic dispute in Erin, Ont.

Goode stressed the importance of having a working fire alarm in all homes and getting out as quickly as possible.

“Get out as fast as you can and stay out, and don’t go back in for anything.”

Seven @UofG students live in the house. Two were sleeping and were awoken by smoke detectors. Didn’t even have time to put on their shoes I’m told. pic.twitter.com/jx1hZIddoV — Matt Carty (@MattCartyCJOY) March 26, 2018