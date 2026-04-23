B.C. MLA pens letter to return unused funds to Lapu Lapu victims

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A B.C. MLA is calling for groups that received funding following the Lapu Lapu Day tragedy to return any unused funds to the victims and their families.

Mable Elmore, who is the MLA for Vancouver-Kensington, where the incident happened, has written a letter to United Way BC.

“Following the tragedy, communities across Vancouver, the province, and the whole country came together to donate to help those [who] were impacted,” Elmore wrote in the letter.

“For your part, United Way BC launched Kapwa Strong Fund, which raised more than $2 million. A large portion of the fund or more than $1.5 million went towards nearly 40 organizations, and the balance representing the largest share of almost $500,000 was allotted to the festival organizer.”

Four days following the tragedy, in which 11 people were killed and dozens more were injured, United Way BC announced the fund, saying 100 per cent of donations will directly support those affected by the tragic events.

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United Way BC ended up handing out 45 grants to organizations that applied.

The committee that decides is made up of eight people — four from United Way BC and four external members.

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Global News has heard from victims of the Lapu Lapu tragedy that they are not getting the financial support or help they expected.

Elmore said she wants United Way BC to ask recipients of the Kapwa Strong Fund to return any leftover or unspent funds so that United Way can disburse that money directly to survivors and families of victims.

“We know after the terrible tragedy, there was just an incredible outpouring of support and care and donations flooded in to help support victims and survivors,” Elmore told reporters on Thursday.

“I’ve met with them and heard that they still continue to struggle, and so really my message is to provide that support and for the donations that came in, if there are remaining funds that organizations have in light of how victims and families and survivors say they continue to need support to return that to ensure that it can be dispersed directly to them to support them.”

Elmore added that she has heard from many victims and families that they are only now feeling the strength to come together and share their stories.

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“It breaks my heart but my message is that we have to support them in their grief, they will, you know have that unimaginable loss of their loved ones who’ve been killed and many who’ve been injured and so it’s listening to their stories in hearing their difficulties and struggles that they still continue to need help, that we have to continue to help and support them,” she said.

“I appreciate the outpouring of support and the Filipino community and the broad community continues to stand with victims and survivors and there’s more help that we can offer.”

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Global News has reached out to United Way BC for comment on the request.

April 26 marks the one-year anniversary of the Lapu Lapu Day tragedy.