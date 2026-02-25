Full breakdown of the Lapu Lapu tragedy donations and where the money went

Send this page to someone via email

Following the tragic events at the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver on April 26, 2025, communities from across Canada and the world came together to donate to help the victims.

United Way BC launched Kapwa Strong Fund to help everyone affected by the deadly tragedy begin the process of healing.

The Kapwa Strong Fund raised a total of $1,574,556.04.

Here is a breakdown of how that money was distributed to agencies and its intended use.

Alliance Philippines Cultural Heritage Association – $50,000

Long-term community renewal through inclusive gatherings (Salo-Salo), intergenerational storytelling (Kwentong Pinoy), and Tagalog language and culture education (Filipino School).

Amici Curiae Friendship Society – $50,000

Free legal support to victims of the Lapu Lapu Festival tragedy, including legal information, expedited form-filling and incident documentation.

Association for Neighbourhood Houses – Frog Hollow Neighbourhood House – $20,000

Bi-weekly healing art circles for up to 15 youth participants (up to age 30), running for four months.

Association for Neighbourhood Houses – South Vancouver Neighbourhood House – $49,483.12

Two separate grants awarded:

“Healing Together” will provide safe and culturally appropriate services to everyone in the neighbourhoods to come together.

Bi-weekly healing art circles for up to 15 youth participants (up to age 30), running for four months.

Bandits Community Foundation – $30,000

By refurbishing the basketball court in the Philippine flag colours and offering free youth camps led by Filipino coaches, the project fosters cultural pride, physical and mental wellness, and strong community connections.

Bibak Organization of British Columbia – $25,000

To bring together the community (including those impacted) for a culturally appropriate meal and to share resources and information around emergency supports and community care programs.

British Columbia Bereavement Helpline – $25,000

Culturally grounded, trauma-informed grief support for Filipino community members affected by the tragedy. In-person gatherings will incorporate food to foster comfort and connection.

Dance West Network – $25,000

The program includes five workshops led by speakers from diverse backgrounds in the local Filipino community.

Filipino Canadian Community & Cultural Society of British Columbia (Filipino BC) – $50,000

Key deliverables for the grant will include the continued operation of the Resiliency Centre, which will serve as a central hub for recovery services. This will ensure ongoing support for individuals impacted by the emergency.

Formative Motion Society – $25,000

Paglaum is a trauma-informed therapeutic yoga series designed to support Filipino-Canadian community members affected by the Lapu Lapu Festival tragedy.

Gallery Gachet Society – $3,189.54

Mga Kwento – Many Stories is a free, low-barrier community arts gathering. The program offers a healing space for interdisciplinary storytelling, where Filipino community members come together with residents of the DTES.

GJ Multicultural Services Society – $65,000

Two separate grants awarded:

Provide culturally responsive trauma support to Filipino community members through four integrated approaches: Immediate crisis counselling, community healing circles, basic needs fund, and culturally significant community reintegration events.

Recovery program will support over 500 Filipino community members across the Lower Mainland in the months following the crisis.

H.I.M. Health Initiative for Men’s Society – $25,000

“Hoy, Pare – Mag-Usap Tayo” is a six-week trauma-informed therapy group (up to 10 participants) for self-identifying Filipino men and queer men affected by the tragedy.

Himig Kabataan Cultural Society – $25,000

Youth-led expressive arts space to support those affected by the Lapu Lapu Tragedy, offering healing and community connection through music.

Indigenous Wellness Training Society – $50,000

The Kapwa Healing Circles & Peer Resilience Project offers culturally grounded healing for Filipino families and communities affected by the Lapu Lapu Day tragedy.

Kathara Pilipino Indigenous Arts Collective Society – $25,000

Provide low-barrier subsidized group therapy and 1:1 clinical counselling to individuals who have been negatively impacted by the tragedy by improving their quality of life outcomes.

KCH Collective Society – $25,000

Community Lamay & Healing Network offers both immediate and ongoing culturally rooted supports for those affected by the Lapu Lapu Day tragedy. This includes grief circles, art therapy, movement healing, and restorative justice programming— accessible six days a week in person and virtually.

Latincouver Cultural & Business Society – $55,000

Two separate grants awarded:

Dedicated space, “Tahanan de Esperanza,” at Carnaval del Sol for healing and solidarity, as well as a Community Resilience & Healing Circle offering trauma-informed support and cultural wellness activities.

Kapwa & Comunidad: Collective Healing Through Dialogue is a culturally grounded initiative responding by offering trauma-informed workshops, group counselling, and front line training.

Local Love Funds – $4,620

Microgrants for community events and initiatives to bring community members together to connect and heal.

Mabuhay House Society – $75,000

Two separate grants awarded:

Supporting a group of community members that has come together to provide care and support for those affected by the tragedy

Mabuhay House Society and UBC’s Child and Youth Healthy Futures Lab will host a symposium to address mental health needs in the Filipino-Canadian community.

Maple Bamboo Network Society – $15,000

A digital storytelling project to create a healing space for Filipino Canadians through a culturally-rooted platform.

Migrante BC – Filipino Society – $25,000

Host Art Therapy Workshops with 40 participants through Bert Monterona, and partner with the Vancouver Art Gallery for an exhibition featuring the art, with pieces on display for sale to raise money for victims and community programming.

Moving Forward Family Services – $25,000

Provide trauma-informed counselling for those impacted.

Multicultural Helping House Society – $25,000

Drop-in services, emotional and mental health support, healing workshops, and assistance with legal and documentation needs.

National Pilipino Canadian Cultural Centre Society – $25,000

This program offers trauma-informed, arts-based healing rooted in the Filipino value of Kapwa (shared empathy).

Philippine Cultural Arts Society of BC – $20,800

Twice-weekly healing dance gatherings combining traditional Filipino dance, music, and shared meals to foster community and emotional support. The program also includes a healing watercolour art therapy workshop with national artist Esmie McLaren.

Philippine Nurses Association, British Columbia, Canada – $25,000

A team of Tagalog-speaking crisis intervention responders to help 35 fraternity brothers who volunteered at the festival and were deeply affected.

PNA Philippine Nurses Association – $50,000

This project supports long-term community renewal through three key programs: Salo-Salo Community Kwentong Pinoy Storytelling, and Filipino School (Tagalog).

Pinoy Pride Vancouver Society – $25,000

Art therapy for queer, femme, non-binary individuals affected, as well as attending festivals to occupy a booth with a registered counsellor.

REACH Community Health Centre Association – $12,370

Offering free trauma-informed counselling and a six-week mental health support workshop for people affected by the Lapu Lapu Day Festival tragedy.

Sher Vancouver LGBTQ Friends Society – $75,000

Two separate grants awarded:

Culturally sensitive crisis counselling with registered clinical social workers and counsellors to provide immediate mental health support.

Culturally affirming, trauma-informed mental health support for those affected by the Lapu Lapu Day tragedy.

St. John Society – $22,800

This initiative offers trauma-informed therapy dog sessions for individuals affected, facilitated by trained St. John Ambulance volunteer teams in accessible community spaces across Greater Vancouver.

The Landing Youth Centre Foundation – $49,955.27

The HOPE South Vancouver Youth Program (Healing, Opportunity, Purpose, Empowerment) is a community-led initiative supporting youth affected by the tragedy.

The Little Mountain Neighbourhood House Society – $50,000

Thriving Communities addresses the medium- and long-term mental health needs of families affected by the tragedy. Building on the School’s Out Thriving Minds Summer program, it offers trauma-informed, family-centred, and culturally grounded supports.

United Filipino Canadian Associations in BC – $165,000

Three separate grants awarded:

Three separate grants awarded: A coalition of more than 80 different Filipino organizations, supporting individual needs.

(Two separate grants awarded)

Host community events that support healing, recovery, and resilience following the tragedy. These events will bring together community members, vendors, and businesses to help them recover losses, regain confidence in public spaces, and showcase cultural strength.

University of the Philippines Alumni Association in British Columbia – $10,000

The 11th annual “Balagtasan, Harana, Kundiman, Tula at Sayawan” will serve as a cultural healing space for the Filipino-Canadian community in response to the tragedy.

Vancouver International Centre for Contemporary Asian Art – $25,000

This project will provide a cohort of five Filipino Canadian creatives (youth aged 18-25) a paid opportunity to participate in a mentorship program.

In a statement to Global News, Michael McKnight, the CEO of United Way BC, said that every dollar they raised in response to the April 26 tragedy has gone and will go toward supporting the community through registered charities, non-profit programs and community organizations.

He said that at the request of some donors, their contributions were directed specifically to Filipino BC.

“We make efforts to support community-based services that address a range of needs, both immediate and long-term,” McKnight said.

United Way BC completed its role as the initial fundraiser in September 2025 and future fundraising efforts will be led by the Vancouver Foundation.