What to expect on B.C. roads this Easter long weekend

Another long weekend approaches many British Columbians are planning another family road trip, but some are warning this could mean hectic roads and busy border crossings.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says just last year more 80,000 vehicles and 160,000 travellers entered Canada through the five Lower Mainland border crossings over Good Friday and Easter Monday.

READ MORE: Travelling around B.C. this long weekend: What you need to know

CBSA recommends travellers to plan ahead to avoid long wait times at border crossings.

“Cross the border in the morning, especially if you plan to cross on a Sunday or Monday. The Douglas POE is the busiest land border crossing in British Columbia, and longer wait times begin building in the afternoon and carry on throughout the evening,” read a release from the CBSA.

Watch: ‘Split-second, that’s all it took’: victim of distracted driving joins police in long weekend warning

The CBSA is also strongly encouraging travellers not to use the Douglas (Peace Arch) port of entry, as six lanes will be open instead of the 10 that are usually up and running.

Alternate border crossings:

Abbotsford-Huntingdon (Sumas)

Pacific Highway (Blaine)

Aldergrove (Lynden)

Boundary Bay (Point Roberts)

Travellers are also recommended to have their documentation ready and to know their exemption limit to calculate taxes on purchase from the United States.

Long weekend driving safety

According to ICBC, every Easter long weekend an average of four people are killed and 650 are injured in 2,300 crashes in the province.

“Even though winter is now over, road conditions can still be challenging at this time of the year with unpredictable weather and increased traffic on our roads over the long weekend,” read a release from ICBC.

The Crown corporation advises people to check their car’s oil, washer fluid, lights and tires.

“Plan your route and visit drivebc.ca to check road and weather conditions before starting your trip. Be realistic about travel times over the long weekend and expect delays.”

READ MORE: 4 things to avoid in order to stay alive this Thanksgiving weekend

For Nexus members here are the hours of operation at the border crossings:

ICBC is also reminding drivers to stay well rested and take breaks when needed.