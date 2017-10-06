Travelling around B.C. this long weekend: What you need to know

BC Ferries is bracing for another busy long weekend and in an attempt to help ease congestion they are ramping up their service.

Thanksgiving is known as one of the busiest weekends for travel in B.C. Reservations for the some of the more popular sailings sold out last month and by Friday morning, there were no reserved spots for any trip out of Tsawwassen.

Those who did not plan ahead would normally be forced to travel on standby but fortunately for them, BC Ferries has added 93 extra sailings over the long weekend — including rare 10 p.m. and midnight sailings this Friday night.

Not only will the ferries be busy this turkey-fuelled weekend but also the highways in B.C.

Just two weeks into autumn, there have already been signs of winter that could potentially complicate things for drivers.

In September, B.C.’s interior highways got a blast of winter in higher elevations due to a cold air mass, combined with an upper low, that saw temperatures plummet.

Heading into this long weekend, Global News senior meteorologist Mark Madryga says drivers will need to keep an eye on some mountain passes.

“There’s a much cooler flow of air straight out of the Gulf of Alaska; which will likely generate some snow or mixed rain and snow showers for the mountain passes overnight tonight and into Sunday morning. I’m thinking the Coquihalla, Allison Pass [and the] Okanagan Connector — so travellers take note on that for sure.”

In addition to weather conditions, B.C. drivers this weekend are being warned to expect long delays due to two major raod and bridge construction projects on the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt.

Traffic stoppages and slow downs are impacting both directions of Highway 5 around Great Bear Snowshed; which is about 40 kilometres north of Hope, according to DriveBC.

As a reminder, winter tire rules went into effect on Oct. 1 across the province.

For more information on the latest road conditions, check DriveBC.

~ with files from Amy Judd and Jordan Armstrong