Winter tire rules go into effect today across B.C.: what you need to know

Starting today you will be required to have winter tires if you are travelling on some B.C. highways.

Drivers could face a $121 fine for travelling on almost any highway outside of the Lower Mainland and southern Vancouver Island without following the requirements. You could also be turned around from your destination.

From Oct. 1 to March 31, drivers must have tires on their vehicles that are for cold weather driving.

Tires that are acceptable will show the three-peaked mountain and snowflake symbol or the M+S (mud and snow) symbol, with at least 3.5 mm tread. Some tire manufacturers choose to mark their tires with both designations.

Check your tires for at least one of these symbols:

The 3-peaked mountain and snowflake symbol on the side of the tire

These winter tires offer the best traction on snow and ice, and in cold weather. Also known as mountain/snowflake or alpine. The mud and snow symbol on the side of the tire

These winter tires offer better traction than summer tires, however, they are less effective than 3-peaked mountain and snowflake tires on snow and ice, and in cold weather. MS, M&S, Mud and Snow symbol tires are the legal requirement. This includes All Seasons if they have the symbol on them. We do however recommend the snowflake symbol for winter conditions.

Trucks travelling these routes are also required to carry chains.

Highways matching these requirements (maps courtesy of B.C. Ministry of Transportation)