Patrick Dea makes saves all night long

He may have been run over by Dillon Dube in the second period but that didn’t stop Patrick Dea from posting a shut out last night in the first game of the WHL playoffs.

Dea made 39 saves as the Tri-City Americans took game one of their first round series against the Kelowna Rockets, five nothing.

The Tri-City back stop was the CHL Goaltender of the Week for the final week of the regular season posting a record of 2-0-0-0 with a goals against-average of 1.58 and a save percentage .951.

“I think we had some opportunities that normally we would capitalize on but and we didn’t put them in the net, it’s a credit to him,” said Rockets head coach Jason Smith of Dea’s play.

The Rockets will look to hit the reset button for game two, Saturday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna.