Possible drug lab found in the back of abandoned cube van near Lumby

Vernon RCMP say they may have uncovered a mobile clandestine drug lab as the result of a bizarre incident earlier this week.

The investigation began last Saturday when a man stopped to help a motorist who had crashed his cube van in a ditch along Highway 6 in the Lumby area.

The man told police that he was pepper sprayed by the motorist when he stopped to help.

The attacker then drove away in the victim’s pickup truck.

RCMP say they found evidence of a possible drug lab in the back of the cube van and are looking for the owners.