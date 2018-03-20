Roadside robbery with violence in the north Okanagan

A man who tried to assist a fellow motorist in the north Okanagan was pepper sprayed and had his vehicle stolen by the man he was trying to help.

RCMP say the Good Samaritan stopped on Highway 6 in Lumby early Saturday evening to check on a yellow cube van that was in the ditch.

After speaking with the driver, the victim was pepper sprayed. The attacker then drove away in the victim’s pickup truck.

“It is unfortunate that a simple act of kindness is turned into a violent act for this particular victim who stopped to check on a fellow motorist.,” says RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. “Although this incident may not have been targeted, this is not a common occurrence here in the north Okanagan.”

The victim was treated by ambulance paramedics. His vehicle was later found in nearby Lavington.

Police say witnesses report another vehicle and other suspects may have been involved in the incident.