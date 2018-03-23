Snow leaves Saskatoon streets a slippery mess

Streets in Saskatoon have become treacherous as a late-winter snowstorm hits the city.

Saskatoon is under a blowing snow advisory with between five and 10 centimetres of snow expected before the system moves out.

Police say were called to at least six collisions Friday morning as streets became slush-filled and slippery.

Traffic restrictions are in place on Circle Drive near 22nd Street West after a northbound semi jack-knifed late Friday morning, knocking over a light standard.

Traffic is restricted to one lane in both directions.

No injuries have been reported in any of the collisions.

City officials said crews are out clearing snow from priority roads including Circle Drive, 8th Street, 22nd Street and Idylwyld Drive.

Slippery conditions may exist on bridge decks, freeway ramps, overpasses and intersections.

Crews will remains on high traffic roads while the snow comes down.

Drivers should be on the lookout for the blue and amber flashing lights on winter road maintenance equipment, to stay at least 2.5 car lengths behind, and be ready to stop.

Passing equipment is not recommended and may not be possible.

Drivers should also reduce speed, leave more space between vehicles, and allow more time to get to destinations.