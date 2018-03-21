Weather
March 21, 2018
Another winter storm barrels towards Saskatchewan

A low-pressure system fueled by Pacific moisture is on track to bring heavy, wet snow, freezing rain and strong winds to parts of Saskatchewan on Friday.

This wintry system is forecast to move into the southwest overnight on Thursday, starting off as freezing rain.

Moisture will turn to snow later in the Friday morning as it tracks northeast across the province.

The heaviest of snow for the City of Regina is expected early Friday afternoon. Snowfall will be wet and heavy, with totals ranging from 5-15 centimetres.

Strong winds are also a concern, with gusts up to 70 km/h in the forecast overnight on Thursday. Winds start to diminish throughout Friday, however blowing snow will continue.

If you plan on travelling, pack a winter emergency kit and check the Highway Hotline before heading out.

