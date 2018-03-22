Bulldogs take a bite out of 67’s in OHL playoff opener

Game 1 goes to the Bulldogs.

Robert Thomas had two goals and two assists, and Brandon Saigeon scored twice, as Hamilton beat Ottawa 6-3 in their OHL playoff opener Thursday night.

“First games are always the toughest to win as both teams come out flying,” said Thomas. “Anytime you get the first win, it’s huge.”

Hamilton started the game a bit tentatively, giving up the first goal to Ottawa’s Sam Bitten 7:44 into the contest, before getting the tying goal about four-and-a-half minutes later when Matt Strome connected on the power-play.

Bulldogs head coach John Gruden admitted that his team had to shake off some nerves and heightened expectations in the opening period.

“No ones really been in this position before… but I think once they got going, I really liked their push back and their management of the game in the third period,” said Gruden.

Hamilton defenceman Ben Gleason gave his team their first lead of the game when he skated end-to-end and finished off a spectacular rush with a wrist shot in the top left corner past Ottawa goalie Olivier Tremblay.

Thomas’ first goal with 4:58 left in the second period was sandwiched between two goals by 67’s blueliner Noel Hoefenmayer. Thomas added an empty-netter with 26 seconds remaining in the game.

Saigeon potted the eventual game winner with 3:11 left in the second frame and added his second tally on the power-play just over eight minutes into the third.

Dogs netminder Kaden Fulcher stopped 20 shots in the victory in front of 3,375 fans at FirstOntario Centre.

Hamilton hosts the 67’s in Game 2 on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.