Athletes recognized in Varsity Awards Ceremony at Royal Military College

The achievements and successes of varsity athletes at Royal Military College in Kingston were highlighted during the annual Varsity Awards Ceremony, which took place on Wednesday, March 21.

Riley Brandt was named the male athlete of the year, winning the Tommie Smart Memorial Cup.

Brandt, a first-year player on the Paladins hockey team was named rookie of the year in the Ontario University Association.





He led the league in scoring with 21 goals.

“It’s definitely an honour,” said Brandt from Trail, B.C. “There’s a lot of good athletes at the college so it’s definitely special to be chosen and I couldn’t be prouder of my teammates to help me get this award.”

Kara Stephan earned the Kelly Gawne Memorial Cup and the title of RMC female athlete of the year for another outstanding season with the women’s volleyball team.

She was a top offensive threat and was named to the OUA’s first all-star team.

“It’s a huge honour to be recognized,” said the third-year cadet from Barrie, Ont. “Volleyball is a team game so I couldn’t have won this award without their help. All of my successes are based off their’s and they always put me in the best position to succeed and for that, I’m eternally grateful.”

Five new plaques were unveiled for RMC’s athletic wall of distinction.

This year’s inductees included rower Sharon Donnelly, basketball star Kevin Delude, long-distance runner Ted Tromanhauser, football coach Doug Hargreaves and the 2007 fencing team that won the Ontario university championship.