Royal Military College opens ‘Success Centre’ for students

Staff at RMC are hoping the college’s Massey Library will see more foot traffic, now that the building is home to the College Success Centre.

“This is a critical and important milestone for RMC,” said Brig-Gen Sébastien Bouchard, commandant of the college.

The College Success Centre will combine a number of resources under one roof, such as help with assignments in different classes, access to a financial planner and even mental health services.

READ MORE: Queen’s and RMC ready to clash for the Carr-Harris Cup

“There’s also the possibility for us to do some workshops and professional development in regards to mental health,” Bouchard said.

First-year cadet Stephan Kim said he is excited to move on from the previous, time-consuming ways he tracked down assistance. “If I needed to find help for a specific subject or anything, I really had to go look really hard — like ask a teacher where I could meet him and what his timings are,” Kim said.

READ MORE: Col. Chris Hadfield returns to Kingston’s RMC for reunion weekend

“It really centralizes all the phenomenal resources that we have here to offer cadets,” said Cadet Wing Commander Gavin Omand. “It’s kind of a one-stop shop for academic, mental health and knowledge access points.”

Bouchard said the Success Centre is a work in progress. Elements will likely be added or removed as time passes.