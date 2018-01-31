Queen’s and RMC ready to clash for the Carr-Harris Cup

It is the world’s oldest hockey rivalry.

It started back in 1886 when Lennox Irving scored the game’s only goal as the Queen’s Gaels defeated the cadets from Royal Military College 1-0 in a game played on the frozen waters of Lake Ontario in front of Kingston City Hall.

It is said to be the first officially recorded game in hockey history.

Now named the Carr-Harris Cup, the annual contest between the two universities will resume on Thursday night at the K-Rock Centre.

“When the schedule comes out, we all circle it on our calendars,” said RMC head coach Richard Lim.

“The atmosphere is electric with all the students and school bands. It’s a game the community rallies behind and looks forward to every year.

Queen’s head coach Brett Gibson concurs.

“We get to celebrate the great game of hockey, two great institutions and market the university game. That’s something we don’t do enough of.”

With the regular season winding down in the Ontario University Association, the game has added meaning for both clubs.

The Gaels are fighting for first place in the standings. They’re only three points behind league-leading McGill Redmen.

As for the Paladins, they’re fighting for their playoff lives. RMC is currently in ninth place, just one point behind the Trois-Rivieres Patriots. The top eight teams make the OUA playoffs.

RMC won last year’s contest 3-1 in front of nearly 3,000 fans.

Another big crowd is expected for Thursday’s game which is the kickoff to the city’s annual Feb-Fest celebrations.

Game time is 7:30 p.m.