A thrilling overtime goal decides the Carr-Harris Cup

It’s the longest hockey rivalry on record, one that dates 132 years.

In 1886, on the frozen waters of Lake Ontario, in front of Kingston City Hall, Lennox Irving scored the lone goal as Queen’s University defeated Royal Military College 1-0. So ended the first clash of the Carr-Haris Cup.

Fast forward to a night in the 21st Century, and another chapter in the historic annual series. This year’s installment took place Thursday night before a record crowd of 3,600 at the Rogers K-Rock Centre.

Darcy Greenaway scored the winning goal in overtime as the Queen’s Gaels defeated the RMC Paladins, 6-5.

“It may be the most exciting goal I’ve ever scored,” said Greenaway, a former star with the OHL Kingston Frontenacs.

“It was my last Carr-Harris game and I couldn’t think of a better way to end my university career. It wasn’t our prettiest effort but RMC never gave up and fortunately we were able to pull out a win. Everyone was breathing a sigh of relief and we couldn’t be happier.”

Despite the heartbreaking loss, the Paladins earned a point, moving them into a tie with Trois Rivieres for the 8th and final playoff spot in the Ontario University Association standings.

“It was a fantastic evening,” said Riley Brandt, RMC’s most valuable player of the game.

“The crowd was electric, enjoying every minute of the game. It was back and forth hockey. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the win but we did get a big point. It was one heck of a game to play in.”

The most valuable player for Queen’s was Slater Doggett. He led the Gaels with a two-goal performance.

“We know the reward for winning is only two points, but these two of the biggest points of the year. The Carr-Harris Cup is such a storied trophy. It means so much to both universities. We lost last year 3-2, so it was nice to get it back. We now have bragging rights until next February.”

The win helped the Gaels in the team’s drive for top spot in the OUA.

Queen’s is currently in second place, six points behind first-place McGill Redmen.