Why was Kelowna’s Ellis Street closed Tuesday?

Construction of one of five condominium towers that will change the skyline of downtown Kelowna in the next five years began Tuesday night.

Crews shut down part of Ellis Street between Lawrence and Bernard avenues to off-load and assemble a pile driving crane.

The property has long been a parking lot since a dry cleaning business shut down.

Due to environmental concerns, the land had to sit empty for a number of years before development could occur.

The Ella condominium, built by the Mission Group, will be a 116-unit, 20-storey all concrete tower.