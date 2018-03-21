Canada-wide warrant issued for Surrey, B.C. man in ‘cowardly’ assault on man with autism

The Peel Regional Police says a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for one of three suspects in the vicious beating of a man with autism at a Toronto-area bus terminal.

Police are now looking for 25-year-old Ronjot Singh Dhami, of no fixed address. He was last known to reside in Surrey, B.C., and court records show he was previously convicted a 2011 assault with a weapon in that city.

Dhami and two other unidentified suspects may still be in the Greater Toronto Area, according to the Peel Regional Police. Investigators are calling on them to contact a lawyer and surrender to police. Police said Dhami is facing one count of Aggravated Assault.

The assault took place on March 13, at the Square One bus terminal in Mississauga around 10:45 p.m.

A 29-year-old man with autism was sitting on a set of steps putting on roller blades, when police said the three suspects came down the stairs and began to attack him.

In disturbing surveillance video released by police, the trio can be seen kicking and punching the victim before walking away.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, the men were identified as being originally from B.C.’s Lower Mainland, and police said they had travelled to the Toronto-area.

N/R-Peel Police – Investigators Seeking Public’s Assistance in a Vicious Assault https://t.co/ftTgAFarYc pic.twitter.com/sigjQXqwfQ — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) March 14, 2018

Police previously told Global News that it was possible the attack was targeted.

“It seems as if it might have been a targeted incident just by the way the victim was attacked,” Const. Bancroft Wright said on Wednesday.

“He was sitting at the base of the steps putting on roller blades and three individuals came down the steps and went directly to him and began to assault him.”

Anyone who has information about Dhami or the other suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-2121 Ext. 1233.

Anonymous tips can be left with Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelpolice.ca.