‘Violent’ assault of man with autism at Mississauga bus terminal may have been targeted: police

Peel Regional Police are trying to identify three suspects who they say attacked a man with autism at the Square One bus terminal in Mississauga.

“It seems as if it might have been a targeted incident just by the way the victim was attacked,” Const. Bancroft Wright told Global News on Wednesday.

“He was sitting at the base of the steps putting on roller blades and three individuals came down the steps and went directly to him and began to assault him.”

Police said the incident, which they described in a statement as “vicious” and “violent,” happened at around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

In surveillance video released by police, three men can be seen kicking and punching the man before walking away.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

N/R-Peel Police – Investigators Seeking Public’s Assistance in a Vicious Assault https://t.co/ftTgAFarYc pic.twitter.com/sigjQXqwfQ — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) March 14, 2018

Wright said investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

“We’re interested in finding out who these individuals are so that they can be dealt with properly by the justice system,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.