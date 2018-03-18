Recipe: Easter chocolate lollipops

Ingredients

– 500 grams 34% Cacao Barry Zephyr Caramel White Chocolate

Equipment Needed

– Easter lollipop mold (can be found online or at Charlie’s Chocolate Factory in Burnaby)

– Chocolate sticks (online or at Charlie’s Chocolate Factory in Burnaby)

– 4-quart glass bowl

– Rubber spatula





– Plastic piping bag– Scissors

Method

1. Place the chocolate in the glass bowl.

2. Microwave on medium for 30 seconds, and then stir with a clean spatula. Repeat 2 more times.

3. Microwave on high for 15 seconds, and then stir. Repeat 2 to 4 more times or until the chocolate reaches 100°F.

4. Microwave on high for 10 seconds, and then stir. Repeat 5 more times or until the chocolate reaches 115°F.

5. Remove from the microwave and cool by stirring occasionally until the chocolate reaches 95°F. Use chocolate when it cools to 90°F.

Assembly

1. Pour into plastic piping bag and cut a small hole in the tip. Pipe into Easter lollipop molds.

2. Place stick in molds and rotate stick to ensure chocolate covers stick. Refrigerate until firm.

3. Remove lollipops from molds and enjoy!

