At least one critic concerned with regional funding for TransLink expansion

The B.C. chapter of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation has some concerns after the Metro Vancouver Mayors Council and the Provincial Government announced their plans to pay for the region’s share of Phase 2 of TransLink’s 10-year plan on Friday.

Phase 2 includes light rail in Surrey, the Millenium Line Broadway extension, and upgrades to expand the Expo Line.

In two years transit fares will increase, the parking tax for paid lots in Metro Vancouver will rise, and property taxes will also get hiked.

Director Kris Sims added that fees for housing development will also be going up.

“And right now, as we know, we’re in a housing affordability crisis in Vancouver and increasing the cost of housing units for new builds, I don’t really know if that’s a great idea. We should be trying to encourage people to build more supply, and more new housing. [By]making that more expensive, we’re concerned that it may chill things there.”

She said while she understands the importance of expanding transit, there are different ways to cover the municipal bill.

Sims said, for example, instead of increasing the parking tax the region could have, “Used 0.5 per cent of the projected revenue increases that these Metro Vancouver mayors are all going to be getting over the next few years, because so many people are moving here.”

Sims added they should work more within the existing budget.

She also questioned where the provincial funding is coming from, which she said the minister responsible didn’t directly explain.

The provincial and federal governments have committed to funding 40 per cent each of the Mayor’s Council’s plan.