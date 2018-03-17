Peterborough Police conducting RIDE checks on St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

Two teams of officers with Peterborough Police conducted RIDE checks on St. Patrick’s Day night.

They moved around from location to location and worked all night. Earlier Saturday night, they checked for drivers impaired by drugs or alcohol on the Hunter Street bridge.

“Tonight has been pretty good. We had a couple of people blow into our roadside so far, but it’s been good,” said constable Dustin York.

RIDE checks are currently taking place across our patrol areas and will continue overnight into Sunday morning. Please enjoy and celebrate #StPatricksDay responsibly. If you see an impaired driver call 9-1-1.

From Hunter Street the team of four officers moved to the bridge on Lansdowne Street, just west of River Road.

“This week, we’ve been out and up-front with the public, so people are aware we are out tonight,” added York. “We just want to make sure that everyone gets home safe and no one drinks and drives.”

“Madd Peterborough is thrilled that City Police are making it a priority to keep our residents that are out enjoying festivities safe from Impaired drivers. Peterborough has many safe options for party goers to get home safely, it’s just not worth the risk,” said MADD Canada’s Peterborough chapter in a statement.

On Sunday, for the first time, Peterborough Police will conduct a mobile RIDE detail.

“It starts at 7 a.m. Basically, we are being proactive and pulling over, looking for drivers who were drinking who may still be impaired and behind the wheel,” added York.