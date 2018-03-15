Driver who crashed truck into Otonabee River faces impaired driving charge

A Peterborough man whose vehicle crashed into the Otonabee River last week faces a slew of charges, including impaired driving.

On the morning of March 5, witnesses called police to report an eastbound truck driving erratically and dangerously on Lansdowne Street. The truck sped through a red light and collided with another vehicle.

“Witnesses reported the driver of the truck made no attempt to avoid the collision or stop,” police stated.

Police say the vehicle continued and attempted to pass vehicles by entering the lanes of oncoming traffic.

Eventually the truck veered off Lansdowne Street, clearing a retaining wall and landed in the Otonabee River.

“Officers arrived on scene and located the suspect truck on the ice of the river,” police said.

Police determined the driver was impaired by a drug. He was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

On Thursday, police said Tyler Thomas Mark, 35, of Chamberlain Street, was arrested and charged with impaired driving; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; failing to stop at the scene of an accident; failing to stop for a red light and driving while suspended.