NSstorm: Halifax enforcing overnight winter parking ban ahead of nor’easter

No surprise here.

Halifax will be enforcing its overnight winter parking ban on municipal streets Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, as a nor’easter makes its way through our region.

READ MORE: Flights cancelled in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick ahead of intense winter storm

According to the municipality, the ban will begin at 1 a.m. and last until 6 a.m., so that crews can properly clear the streets and sidewalks.

Environment Canada’s forecast is calling for snow to begin on Tuesday afternoon, and says some areas could receive 15 centimetres before the snow changes to rain later in the night.

There is a wind warning, a winter storm watch and a special weather statement about high water levels for the Halifax area.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia Power activating emergency operations centre ahead of major winter storm

The overnight parking ban is in effect until March 31, but is only enforced and declared during “weather events.”

However, the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act does state that tickets can be issued and vehicles towed at any time if they are parked in a way that interferes with snow clearing.

If your vehicle impedes sidewalk clearing, you’re also likely going to wake up to a ticket on your windshield.

WATCH: March storm causes tricky morning commute in Halifax

Tickets — for parking in a way that impedes sidewalk clearing — are $25 and can be issued at any time, not just during parking ban enforcement.

Parking tickets issued under the winter overnight parking ban are $50.