Nova Scotia Power activating emergency operations centre ahead of major winter storm

Nova Scotia Power is bracing for the major winter storm in the forecast by activating its emergency operations centre on Monday night.

The centre is used to coordinate power outage restoration and to liaise with the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office (EMO).

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for southern parts of Nova Scotia and a winter storm watch for the rest of the province. The national forecaster says snow should begin falling by noon and estimates 10 centimetres of snow are possible by early Tuesday evening in Halifax.

In addition, higher than normal water levels are expected along the Atlantic coast, which could cause localized flooding and coastal erosion. Storm surge warnings may be required for those areas.

“In preparation, we’re positioning powerline crews and forestry teams across the province, and we’re staffing up our customer care centre,” said Matt Drover, Nova Scotia Power’s storm lead, in a news release.

“We continue to closely monitor weather forecasts, and in the meantime we are beginning to stage crews throughout the province so that we can respond to customers as quickly as possible.”

The utility says they are also proactively coordinating with electrical inspectors to streamline the repair process for customers whose meter masts are damaged by the storm. If a customer’s electrical equipment is damaged, a certified electrician has to make repairs before Nova Scotia Power will restore power.

