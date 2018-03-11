‘Major winter storm’ potentially on the way for Nova Scotia

Environment Canada says they are tracking the development of a potentially “major winter storm” that may begin to affect Nova Scotia this week.

The national weather service says long range information suggests significant snowfall, rain or freezing rain could begin to make its way into our province on Tuesday afternoon and persisting into Wednesday.

In addition to a mixed bag of weather, Environment Canada says the system could bring very strong northeasterly winds and higher than normal water levels.

However, meteorologists say since the system has yet to develop, there is uncertainty on where it may end up.

A special weather statement is in effect with Environment Canada saying a warning may be issued as the potential impacts of the storm system becomes more certain.