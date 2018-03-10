Second storm in two days knocks out power for 14K in Nova Scotia

A blistering nor’easter has left more than 14,000 Nova Scotia Power customers without power.

Heavy snow, winds and freezing rain have helped contribute to the loss of power as heavy, snow-covered tree branches have been dragging down power lines.

As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nova Scotia Power believes there are 14,733 customers in the province who’ve been affected by the outages.

The hardest hit areas appear to be in the Annapolis Valley and near Truro, N.S.

According to Nova Scotia Power, they will have 120 powerline technicians restoring power throughout the day.