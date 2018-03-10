Annapolis Valley
March 10, 2018 10:34 am
Updated: March 10, 2018 10:35 am

Second storm in two days knocks out power for 14K in Nova Scotia

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A man makes his way down Gottingen Street in Halifax during a snow storm on March 10, 2018.

Alexander Quon/Global News
A blistering nor’easter has left more than 14,000 Nova Scotia Power customers without power.

Heavy snow, winds and freezing rain have helped contribute to the loss of power as heavy, snow-covered tree branches have been dragging down power lines.

Nova Scotia Power says that 14,733 customers are without power as a result of Friday night’s storm. A screenshot of Nova Scotia Power’s outage map.

Nova Scotia Power

As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nova Scotia Power believes there are 14,733 customers in the province who’ve been affected by the outages.

The hardest hit areas appear to be in the Annapolis Valley and near Truro, N.S.

According to Nova Scotia Power, they will have 120 powerline technicians restoring power throughout the day.
