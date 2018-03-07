Nor’easter set to slam into Nova Scotia on Thursday, continue into Saturday

It’s almost here.

A large Nor’easter is expected to slam into Nova Scotia on Thursday, and another blast coming Friday.

According to Environment Canada, a system will approach Nova Scotia over Wednesday night.

Snow will soon develop over the southwestern portions of the province before eventually spreading eastward on Thursday.

The snow will eventually changeover to periods of rain in the western and central areas of the province. The snow is also expected to persist over easternmost sections before tapering off to lighter flurries or rain Thursday night.

Five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall, though the western areas of the province may receive up to 15 centimetres.

But it’s not over.

Another system is expected to arrive in the province, bringing with it rain on Friday, which will then change to snow on Friday night and into Saturday.

According to Environment Canada, snowfall from the second system could also be significant, with the possibility of it exceeding 15 centimeters for eastern portions of the province.