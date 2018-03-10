Canada
March 10, 2018 12:01 pm

Two-week-old baby dies in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough

By Reporter/Weather specialist  Global News

A 15 day-old baby has died in the Sud-Ouest borough. Saturday March 10, 2018.

Montreal police are investigating the death of a two-week-old baby in the Sud-Ouest borough.

First responders were called to an apartment on Notre-Dame Street West Friday night at around 10:30 p.m.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, the baby was in cardiac arrest.

They performed CPR and rushed him to hospital where he later died.

An autopsy is being performed to reveal the exact cause of death.

Montreal Police say there are no traces of violence.

Global News