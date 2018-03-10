Two-week-old baby dies in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough

Montreal police are investigating the death of a two-week-old baby in the Sud-Ouest borough.

First responders were called to an apartment on Notre-Dame Street West Friday night at around 10:30 p.m.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, the baby was in cardiac arrest.

READ MORE: Reducing the risk of SIDS: Should babies sleep in cardboard boxes like in Finland?

They performed CPR and rushed him to hospital where he later died.

An autopsy is being performed to reveal the exact cause of death.

Montreal Police say there are no traces of violence.