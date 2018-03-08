Gas leak in the heart of downtown Montreal shuts down streets
A section of downtown Montreal was shut down after a gas leak was discovered on Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened at around 3 p.m. at the corner of Sainte-Catherine street Ouest and McGill College Avenue.
The Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal is on scene and has closed off several streets around the area.
The green metro line is also affected and will not stop at the McGill Station.
The Montreal Eaton Centre was evacuated as a precaution.
The city fire department advises Montrealers to avoid the area if possible.
The cause of the gas leak is unknown at the time.
More to come…
