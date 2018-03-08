Gas leak in the heart of downtown Montreal shuts down streets

A section of downtown Montreal was shut down after a gas leak was discovered on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 3 p.m. at the corner of Sainte-Catherine street Ouest and McGill College Avenue.

The Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal is on scene and has closed off several streets around the area.

Fuite de gaz – Sainte-Catherine o./McGill College – Deuxième alarme – Coupure de courant possible. Merci d’éviter le secteur. — Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) March 8, 2018

The green metro line is also affected and will not stop at the McGill Station.

No trains stopping at McGill station due to a gaz leak nearby the métro station. #stminfo — STM Ligne Verte (@stm_Verte) March 8, 2018

The Montreal Eaton Centre was evacuated as a precaution.

The city fire department advises Montrealers to avoid the area if possible.

The cause of the gas leak is unknown at the time.

More to come…