Jimmy Kimmel addresses Hollywood sexual harassment in Oscars opening monologue

Jimmy Kimmel got the 90th Academy Awards underway with an opening monologue that mixed Harvey Weinstein punchlines with earnest comments about reforming gender equality in Hollywood.

At the ceremony Sunday, Kimmel jumped straight into material about last year’s infamous best picture flub.

“I do want to mention, this year, when you hear your name called, don’t get up right away,” said Kimmel. “Give us a minute.”

He also poked fun at accounting firm PwC, which caused the error last year. Kimmel says he turned down a skit on the accountants last year and the mistaken reading of La La Land was a result of the accountants trying to do comedy.

The late-night host also referenced the sexual harassment scandal that has roiled Hollywood, mentioning disgraced film mogul Weinstein by name and saying he deserved to be expelled from the academy most of all.

“The Academy, as you know, took lengths to expel Harvey Weinstein from their ranks,” he said. “What happened with Harvey and what’s happening all over is long overdue … if we can work together to stop sexual harassment in the workplace.

“If we can do that, women will only have to deal with that every other place they go,” he continued.

He also joked the Oscar statuette is the ideal embodiment of the moment, because it lacked genitalia.

He announced that Sunday’s ceremony marked the Academy Awards’ 90th anniversary. “Oscar is 89 years old this year, which probably means he’s at home watching Fox News,” Kimmel joked.

“Oscar is a very respected man in Hollywood, just look at him, he keeps his hands where he can see them, no penis.”

Kimmel joked about the statue, “He is literally a statute of limitations.”

He also gave a shout-out to the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, saying the audience could expect to hear more about them later in the show.

Kimmel called the show “a night for positivity” but he also spoke straightforwardly about the industry’s poor record for female directors and equal pay.

“I remember the time when studio execs didn’t believe that a woman or a minority could open a superhero movie,” Kimmel said. “And I remember that time because it was March of last year.”

He gave a special shout-out to Greta Gerwig, the first woman nominated for Best Director in eight years

He went on to address the pay disparity story from All the Money in the World reshoots, after Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams were paid disparate amounts but they were represented by the same agency, CAA. “This story really shook me because if we can’t trust agents, who can we trust?” Kimmel joked.

Williams was paid US$80 a day for the reshoots whereas Wahlberg received US$1.5 million. Wahlberg has since donated all US$1.5 million to the Time’s Up legal defense fund.

“We can’t let bad behaviour slide anymore,” said Kimmel. “The world is watching us.”

Some viewers thought the host’s monologue fell flat.

I actually like Jimmy Kimmel as a comedian, but, especially given all of the great possible material this year, that was a really boring/unmemorable opening segment/monologue for the #AcademyAwards #Oscars #Oscars90 #Oscars2018 — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) March 5, 2018

Jimmy Kimmel is the worst host ever. His opening has ruined the whole vibe of the Oscars . He is… https://t.co/5zqKzGBVWM — Frank Stallone (@Stallone) March 5, 2018

.@jimmykimmel makes history: the first-ever #Oscars opening monologue without a single joke! (At least he hasn't cried yet.) — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) March 5, 2018

Jeez. The Jimmy Kimmel opening monologue is really, really flat. #Oscars https://t.co/c36BJIp1QT — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 5, 2018

I bet Jimmy Kimmel's humor is so dry tonight it could easily be a #VaginaMonologue @ASTROGLIDE #Oscars — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

Others praised Kimmel for his opening monologue.

Thank you, @jimmykimmel for highlighting how long we have to go before we achieve true gender equality in Hollywood. #Oscars — NARAL (@NARAL) March 5, 2018

Jimmy Kimmel channeled Olympic excellence in navigating a verbal minefield in that opening monologue…hitting #MeToo,, #TimesUp , Harvey Weinstein, and Mike Pence references…with humor and class. Gold Medal performance. #Oscars #Oscars90 #Oscars2018 — John Basedow (@JohnBasedow) March 5, 2018

Wow @jimmykimmel crushing the game. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 5, 2018

So stoked that @jimmykimmel talked about the pay disparity between Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams. Was honored to have been the first to talk about that.#oscars #timesup — Melissa Silverstein (@melsil) March 5, 2018

. @jimmykimmel is killing this opening. Great tone. Funny jokes. Jet ski. *Helen Mirren not included* — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) March 5, 2018

Jimmy Kimmel opening the #Oscars with a reminder that #BlackPanther has crushed every film with its opening weekend box office. pic.twitter.com/skZ07WDdro — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) March 5, 2018

Yo! @jimmykimmel is SLAYING this opening monologue! Thank you for shouting out @TIMESUPNOW! ❤️❤️❤️❤️💛💚💙💜 — Ciara Renée (@CiaraRenee8) March 5, 2018

