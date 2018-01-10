Mark Wahlberg reportedly made $1.5M for ‘All the Money’ reshoot, Michelle Williams — less than $1K
All The Money in the World was partially re-shot after Kevin Spacey was fired due to sexual misconduct allegations in November.
The film was recast and reshot with Christopher Plummer, only six weeks before the film’s release.
The re-shot scenes featured Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams but the actress earned less than $1,000 for her work, USA Today reports.
Williams earned less than one per cent of the $1.5 million that Wahlberg reportedly earned for the re-shot scenes.
Williams previously told USA Today that she “appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort” to reshoot the film. “I said I’d be wherever they needed me, whenever they needed me,” she said. “And they could have my salary; they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted.”
In December, Ridley Scott, producer of All The Money in the World, said that the actors, including Wahlberg and Williams, who agreed to the 10-day re-shoot in November, “did it for nothing.”
According to USA Today, Wahlberg’s agency renegotiated a “hefty fee” later on.
The report of the pay disparity quickly went viral, with other celebrities criticizing the “unacceptable” pay gap. Among those to weigh in were Judd Apatow, Jessica Chastain, Mia Farrow and Amber Tamblyn.
“Please go see Michelle’s performance in All the Money in the World,” Chastain tweeted. “She’s a brilliant Oscar nominated, Golden Globe winning actress. She’s been in the industry for 20 yrs. She deserves more than 1% of her male costar’s salary.”
Tamblyn wrote, “Michelle Williams was paid 1% of what her male co-star made on her latest film. This is totally unacceptable.”
Farrow wrote, “Outrageously unfair — but it’s always been like this.”
Others called it “infuriating” and “shameful.”Follow @KatieScottNews
