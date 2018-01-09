Jessica Chastain calls out ‘All The Money In The World’ over alleged pay disparity between Michelle Williams, Mark Wahlberg

Jessica Chastain is calling out the producers of Ridley Scott’s All The Money In The World over the alleged pay disparity between the film’s two top stars, Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg.

While the actors reportedly signed on to film reshoots for the movie for free, Chastain and others are questioning the pay scale.

The news has surfaced just days after Hollywood’s A-list united in a display of solidarity and empowerment at the Golden Globes in support of the Time’s Up movement. Writer Melissa Silverstein tweeted the alleged pay disparity on Monday.

“On the day after display of female power at the #goldenglobes, I learned that there was an egregious pay gap between Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg for the ‘All the Money in the World’ reshoot. Did they think this wouldn’t come out? Unacceptable #TimesUp,” she wrote.

On the day after display of female power at the #goldenglobes, I learned that there was an egregious pay gap between Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg for the All the Money in the World reshoot. Did they think this wouldn't come out? Unacceptable #TimesUp Story continues below — Melissa Silverstein (@melsil) January 9, 2018

READ MORE: Michelle Williams, Tarana Burke talk ‘Me Too’

Chastain responded to Silverstein’s tweet, amplifying the message and asking for producers to clarify.

“I heard for the reshoot she got $80 a day compared to his millions,” Chastain wrote, referring to the nine days Williams and Wahlberg returned to the production to reshoot scenes with Christopher Plummer, who stepped in to replace Kevin Spacey, just weeks before the film’s release.

I heard for the reshoot she got $80 a day compared to his MILLIONS. Would anyone like to clarify? I really hope that with everything coming to light, she was paid fairly. She's a brilliant actress and is wonderful in the film. https://t.co/VzGA2ucAjV — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 9, 2018

READ MORE: Michelle Williams won’t let anyone overshadow ‘#MeToo’ creator Tarana Burke

Williams told ET Canada’s Matte Babel she was ready to do whatever it took to salvage the film after news of Spacey’s abuse broke. While she doesn’t address any alleged salary disparity between herself and Wahlberg during the original production of All The Money In The World, she does mention salary negotiations were a part of the reshoot.

“When this idea was hatched – that we were gonna go in and try to rewrite history – I was on the frontline. I was like, you can have my salary, you can just take it, I don’t even do it… that’s not why I work. If that’ll help you, you can have it, you can have my break and you can have whatever and I’ll just be there waiting,” she said during an interview Babel in December.

READ MORE: Jessica Chastain admits magazine cover featuring her and 5 other white women is a ‘sad look’

Producers have not addressed the stars’ original contracts, but the principal cast and director Scott reportedly returned to Europe and refilmed their scenes with Plummer without payment in late November. “Everyone did it for nothing. They all came in for free,” Scott previously told USA Today. Plummer and the film crew were paid for their work on the reshoots.

Neither Williams nor the film’s producers have addressed the alleged salary disparity