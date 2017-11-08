Kevin Spacey cut from ‘All the Money in the World,’ scenes to be reshot with Christopher Plummer

Kevin Spacey has been cut out of the upcoming movie All the Money in the World after sexual assault accusations surfaced, multiple reports say.

The announcement came Wednesday night, just hours after former TV news anchor Heather Unruh accused him of sexually assaulting her 18-year-old son last year.

The movie – a thriller about the real life kidnapping of oil tycoon Jean Paul Getty’s grandson – will replace Spacey’s role with Christopher Plummer.

The movie, which has completed filming, will reshoot all Spacey’s scenes. Co-stars Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg will be part of the reshoot, Deadline Hollywood reported.

It is still scheduled to be released on Dec. 22., Variety reported.

The film was slotted to be shown at AFI Fest in Los Angeles but was pulled Tuesday because of the accusations against Spacey, which continue to mount.

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Unruh said her son met Spacey at a restaurant and was “star-struck.” Spacey allegedly bought her son “drink after drink” and then stuck his hand down the teen’s pants and grabbed his genitals.

Unruh said her son panicked and was unable to remove Spacey’s hand from his pants. He was able to leave the restaurant when Spacey went to the bathroom.

The story is the latest in a growing list of accusations of misconduct by the actor.

Actor Anthony Rapp and Harry Dreyfuss (the son of Richard Dreyfuss) have also said the actor assaulted them, and London police said they were investigating a 2008 sexual assault reportedly linked to Spacey.

All the Money in the World, directed by Ridley Scott and produced by Sony, isn’t the first to cut ties with the actor.

Netflix, which produces the political drama House of Cards in which Spacey was the star, dismissed him from the show last week, after CNN reported that eight current or former House of Cards workers claimed Spacey made the production a “toxic” workplace and one ex-employee alleged the actor sexually assaulted him.

Netflix will also not release the film Gore, starring Spacey, which was in post-production.

